Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $184.47 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,304,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $184,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after buying an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after buying an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after buying an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after buying an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,308,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,594. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.