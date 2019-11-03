Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $284,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,896,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.98. 1,375,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,998. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

