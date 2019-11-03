Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SUBCY opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.85.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

