Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at $6,388,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 100,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. news, Director Charles P. Pizzi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,459 shares in the company, valued at $312,171.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

