Strs Ohio Sells 3,300 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 237.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 21.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 214.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LFVN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. LifeVantage Corp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LifeVantage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.