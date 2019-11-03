Strs Ohio Sells 2,600 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

INS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 188,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,181. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $195,275.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,007,106.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.