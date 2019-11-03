Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 65,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

ENZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 44,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbert Management Corp bought 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $69,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

