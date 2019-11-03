Strs Ohio Has $563,000 Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 45.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 39.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 87,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,605. The firm has a market cap of $163.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

