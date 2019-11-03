Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 757,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,669. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.