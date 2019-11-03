Storeum (STO) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a total market cap of $322,675.00 and approximately $406.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storeum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ILCoin (ILC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001505 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005876 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000527 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001080 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 79.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Storeum

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,257,465 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

