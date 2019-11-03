Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) vs. Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Critical Analysis

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 0 6 7 0 2.54 Revolve Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $28.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $42.63, suggesting a potential upside of 100.68%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.58 billion 1.51 $36.88 million $0.36 65.28 Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix 2.34% 10.11% 6.37% Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Revolve Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

