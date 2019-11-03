Stifel Nicolaus Trims Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Target Price to $105.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.88.

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,169. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

