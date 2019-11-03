Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealReal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,506. RealReal has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,900,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,936,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,340,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

