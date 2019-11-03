Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) a $28.00 Price Target

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a $28.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 1,529,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,853. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 349,750 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,842 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

