Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) a $28.00 Price Target

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a $28.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.
Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 1,529,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,853. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 349,750 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,842 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
