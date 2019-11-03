Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,947. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.98.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.