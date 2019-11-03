Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.11. 478,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

