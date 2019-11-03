Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,154. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.