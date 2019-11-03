Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 506 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 405,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 150,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 122,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $58.01. 3,486,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,455. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.