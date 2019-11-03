Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $82.79. 1,493,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,816. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.