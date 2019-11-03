Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $25.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 1,881,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 504,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.