Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Steris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $27,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.14. The stock had a trading volume of 301,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,957. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.