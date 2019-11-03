Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush raised Stemline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of STML traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,360. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $439.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 511,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 449,323 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 112.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

