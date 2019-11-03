Stellar Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, ZB.COM, RippleFox and CEX.IO. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $287.89 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00223294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.01388674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,443,902,087 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,654 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, Stellarport, GOPAX, CoinEgg, Huobi, CryptoMarket, ABCC, Exrates, Kryptono, Bitbns, Binance, Ovis, Bittrex, Poloniex, BitMart, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Koineks, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, C2CX, Upbit, Kraken, Kuna, Indodax, Exmo, Stronghold, Koinex, BCEX, RippleFox, Bitfinex and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

