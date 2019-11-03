Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.59, but opened at $30.36. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 2,142,404 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 132.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2,223.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 679,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,134 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

