Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,010,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of STCN opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.47 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 8.14%.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.