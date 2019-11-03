State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 89,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.98.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,947. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

