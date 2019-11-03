State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,066 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 936,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,189. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

