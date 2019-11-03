State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 133.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 119.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.