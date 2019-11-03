State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,400 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Post were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,134,000 after purchasing an additional 441,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Post by 113.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,043,000 after buying an additional 1,006,903 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.1% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,853,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,671,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,219,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.13. 300,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

