State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 13,054 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after purchasing an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.38. 2,504,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

