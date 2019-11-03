State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after buying an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 1,025,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,960,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 612.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 670,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUAN. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $136,551.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,651.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $103,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 698,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,674. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

