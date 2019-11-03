State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $4.49 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,785 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 16,854.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco by 52.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,863,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 987,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 82.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,005,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 906,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 3,429,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,451. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

