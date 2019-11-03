State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 147,000 Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 130,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,911,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,679 shares of company stock worth $16,564,964. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 1,901,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,123. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.