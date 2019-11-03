State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $4.38 Million in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $31,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,149.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $15,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,179.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,385 shares of company stock worth $53,044,035 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 339,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,271. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

