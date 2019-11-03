State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 187,400 First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 50.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 327,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,421. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $674,955.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

