State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 121,100 Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,371,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after buying an additional 950,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after buying an additional 152,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,101,000 after buying an additional 206,589 shares during the period.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 327,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,541. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

