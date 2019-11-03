Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of Stars Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $22.16. 2,167,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stars Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 187,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $633,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

