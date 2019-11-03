Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.88).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, September 16th.
In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,819.94).
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
