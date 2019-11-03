Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,819.94).

Shares of LON SLA traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 305.30 ($3.99). The company had a trading volume of 4,485,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.80 ($4.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

