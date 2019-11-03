Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 689.88 ($9.01).

STAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price (up from GBX 970 ($12.67)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 706 ($9.23). 11,442,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 673.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 676.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 525.80 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.