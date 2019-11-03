Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 620 ($8.10).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price (up from GBX 970 ($12.67)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 705.33 ($9.22).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

LON STAN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 706 ($9.23). The stock had a trading volume of 11,442,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 525.80 ($6.87) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 673.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 676.16.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.