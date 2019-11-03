St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,049.50 ($13.71).

STJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of STJ stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,038.50 ($13.57). 1,696,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 986.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,037.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,153 ($15.07).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

