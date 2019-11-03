SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given a $69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given a $69.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. 3,678,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,945 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

