Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

NYSE SPOT traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,538. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify by 148.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

