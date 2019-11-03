SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stake Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,438,000 after acquiring an additional 533,486 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 129.8% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 98,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Separately, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.