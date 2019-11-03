South32’s (S32) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of South32 to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 199.17 ($2.60).

LON S32 opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.77) on Wednesday. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 128.74 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 1,971,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £4,868,965.27 ($6,362,165.52).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

