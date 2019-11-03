Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.60 ($6.31).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sophos Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 583 ($7.62) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of SOPH stock remained flat at $GBX 567.80 ($7.42) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 105.15. Sophos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.23 ($7.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.51.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

