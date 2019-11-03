SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. 9,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $47.68.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

