Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

