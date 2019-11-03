Solar Capital (SLRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $20.72 on Friday. Solar Capital has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $872.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.