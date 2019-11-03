SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SMFKY opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

